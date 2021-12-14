TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,733 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after buying an additional 1,864,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

NYSE AMH opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

