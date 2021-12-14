Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COTY stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

