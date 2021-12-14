Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,536 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

