Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

