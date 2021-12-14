TCW Group Inc. Makes New $426,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 435,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.