Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.