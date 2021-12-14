Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,221,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $715,120,000 after purchasing an additional 659,518 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 103,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,995,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $410,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.72.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

