Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.72.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

