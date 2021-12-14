Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $82,578,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 594.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164,944 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.53 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.