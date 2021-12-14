J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,772,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

NURE opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.