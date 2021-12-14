J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,392 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

