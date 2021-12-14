Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 184,292 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Porch Group worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,300. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

