Contrasting Visa (NYSE:V) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Generation Hemp and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Visa has a consensus price target of $272.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 891.90 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Visa $24.11 billion 16.85 $12.31 billion $5.63 37.48

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.42% Visa 51.07% 37.62% 15.86%

Summary

Visa beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Visa

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

