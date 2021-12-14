Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells 6,068 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

