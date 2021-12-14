Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE:EL opened at $360.34 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $362.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.05 and a 200 day moving average of $325.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

