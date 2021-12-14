Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $19,680,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

