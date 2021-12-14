Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.