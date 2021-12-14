Strs Ohio Acquires 316 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.