Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

