Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.47. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.94 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

