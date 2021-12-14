Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,656,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after purchasing an additional 654,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.46 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $154.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

