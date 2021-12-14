Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 418 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

ISRG opened at $340.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.88 and a 200-day moving average of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

