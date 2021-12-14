Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.03 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

