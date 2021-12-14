Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Buys $23,800.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40.

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00.

LOV opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

