Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,388 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

