McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.09 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

