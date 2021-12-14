Head-To-Head Analysis: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) versus Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaltura and Zuora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $120.44 million 4.14 -$58.76 million N/A N/A Zuora $305.42 million 8.01 -$73.17 million ($0.68) -28.87

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kaltura and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 3 6 0 2.67 Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kaltura currently has a consensus price target of $12.69, suggesting a potential upside of 223.01%. Zuora has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Zuora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -50.65% N/A -56.31% Zuora -24.76% -45.14% -18.84%

Summary

Zuora beats Kaltura on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

