$2.66 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $11.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

