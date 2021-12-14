OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,177 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Infosys were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 9.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 45,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

INFY stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

