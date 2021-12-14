Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 10,940 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

