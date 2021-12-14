OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 811 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 24,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 217,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.