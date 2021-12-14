Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,675 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

