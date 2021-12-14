Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

