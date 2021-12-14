Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) versus Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Financial Survey

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 6 6 0 2.50 Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander currently has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.01 -$10.02 billion $0.38 7.79 Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 3.15 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Freedom Bank of Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 13.45% 8.25% 0.50% Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Santander beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

