Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wipro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

WIT opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

