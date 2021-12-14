New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of WestRock worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

