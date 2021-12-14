New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,919 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $258.71 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.