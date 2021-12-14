New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 298,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

BBWI opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.