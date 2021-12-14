New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 371 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.10. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

