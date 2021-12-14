Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

