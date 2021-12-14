Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $86,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 60.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mosaic by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

