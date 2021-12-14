Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 278 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $117.34.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

