Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Increases By 224.8%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the November 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

