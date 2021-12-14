Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.