Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

