Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,733 shares of company stock worth $31,324,371 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

