Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $263.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $265.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

