Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,973,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.