Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

