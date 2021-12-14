Head to Head Review: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.13% 3.93% 2.22% High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yunji and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

High Tide has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 156.01%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Yunji.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and High Tide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.16 -$22.43 million ($0.01) -61.88 High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.06) -86.67

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yunji, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yunji beats High Tide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

